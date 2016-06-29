Ron GrainerBorn 11 August 1922. Died 21 February 1981
Ron Grainer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7afdc323-5ac7-4af5-ad30-6eb905d40a6d
Ron Grainer Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Erle Grainer (11 August 1922 – 21 February 1981) was an Australian born composer who worked for most of his professional career in the United Kingdom. He is mostly remembered for his television and film score music, especially the theme music for Doctor Who, The Prisoner, Steptoe and Son and Tales of the Unexpected.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ron Grainer Performances & Interviews
Ron Grainer Tracks
Sort by
Steptoe & Son (Old Ned)
Ron Grainer
Steptoe & Son (Old Ned)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steptoe & Son (Old Ned)
Last played on
STEPTOE AND SON
Ron Grainer
STEPTOE AND SON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
STEPTOE AND SON
Last played on
Man In A Suitcase
Ron Grainer
Man In A Suitcase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man In A Suitcase
Last played on
Old Ned (Theme From Steptoe And Son)
Ron Grainer
Old Ned (Theme From Steptoe And Son)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Ned (Theme From Steptoe And Son)
Last played on
Comedy Playhouse (Happy Joe)
Ron Grainer
Comedy Playhouse (Happy Joe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comedy Playhouse (Happy Joe)
Last played on
Doctor Who Theme
BBC Radiophonic Workshop & Ron Grainer
Doctor Who Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doctor Who Theme
Performer
Last played on
A Kind of Loving (1962) - Title theme
Ron Grainer
A Kind of Loving (1962) - Title theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Kind of Loving (1962) - Title theme
Ensemble
Last played on
Tales Of The Unexpected
Ron Grainer
Tales Of The Unexpected
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tales Of The Unexpected
Last played on
Tales of the Unexpected (Disco Version)
Ron Grainer
Tales of the Unexpected (Disco Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tales of the Unexpected (Disco Version)
Last played on
Theme from Tales of the Unexpected
Ron Grainer
Theme from Tales of the Unexpected
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from Tales of the Unexpected
Last played on
Old Ned
Ron Grainer
Old Ned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Ned
Last played on
Theme From The Prisoner
Ron Grainer
Theme From The Prisoner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From The Prisoner
Last played on
The Prisoner Theme
Ron Grainer
The Prisoner Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Prisoner Theme
Last played on
MAIN TITLE THEME FROM "THE PRISONER"
Ron Grainer
MAIN TITLE THEME FROM "THE PRISONER"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MAIN TITLE THEME FROM "THE PRISONER"
Last played on
Doctor Who
Ron Grainer
Doctor Who
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doctor Who
Last played on
Doctor Who
The BBC Radiophonic Workshop
Doctor Who
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kt4wk.jpglink
Doctor Who
Last played on
On The Buses Mutiny
Ron Grainer
On The Buses Mutiny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Buses Mutiny
Last played on
TFI Friday
Ron Grainer
TFI Friday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TFI Friday
Last played on
The Omega Man
Ron Grainer
The Omega Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Omega Man
Last played on
Theme From A Man In A Suitcase
Ron Grainer
Theme From A Man In A Suitcase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From A Man In A Suitcase
Last played on
Tardis - Dr Who
Ron Grainer
Tardis - Dr Who
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tardis - Dr Who
Last played on
Doctor Who (1980 Arrangement)
The BBC Radiophonic Workshop
Doctor Who (1980 Arrangement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmqn.jpglink
Doctor Who (1980 Arrangement)
Last played on
Latest Ron Grainer News
Ron Grainer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist