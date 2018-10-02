New Orleans Nightcrawlers are a jazz and rhythm & blues group based in the New Orleans area. They were founded in 1994 by pianist Tom McDermott, sousaphonist Matt Perrine and trumpeter Kevin Clark. In addition, original members of the band included trumpeter Barney Floyd, Frank Oxley and Peter Kaplan on percussion, Craig Klein and Rick Trolsen on trombones, and saxophonists Eric Traub, Ken "Snakebite" Jacobs and Jason Mingledorff. More recent members of the band have included saxophonist Brent Rose and drummer Tanio Hingle. Originally modeled on the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Crawlers brought something new to the New Orleans brass band scene with their very sophisticated arrangements. They have toured Japan, Brazil, several countries in Europe and much of America, and have released four albums.