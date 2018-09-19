Robert Koch (born 7 October 1977), best known by the stage name Robot Koch, is a German, Los Angeles based, artist, composer and record producer. Koch first got known as a member of the band Jahcoozi before establishing himself as a solo artist.

His sound of organic electronic music has been called "Wonderful and Strange - pop music from the future" (by John Peel of the BBC already in 2003).

Koch works as a producer and composer for both indie and major artists worldwide, gaining gold and platinum records for his productions for Marteria, Casper and K.I.Z.

He won the German Music Composers Award 2014 in the category "best composer electronic music".

His music has been used on numerous TV shows and films, including NBC's The Blacklist, ABC's How to Get Away with Murder, MTV "Teen Wolf" and the trailer for San Andreas.

While Koch has been releasing his own original material on the labels Monkeytown Records, Project Mooncircle, Bpitch Control and Four Music, he has been a successful producer, remixer and collaborator for other musicians such as Tensnake, Norah Jones, Bassnectar and Max Richter.