Bearfoot BewareFormed 1 September 2010
Bearfoot Beware
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01mw6lt.jpg
2010-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7af6e7cf-ad07-40a0-900a-4c257f649f08
Bearfoot Beware Tracks
Sort by
Point Scorer
Bearfoot Beware
Point Scorer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Point Scorer
Last played on
Check
Bearfoot Beware
Check
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Check
Last played on
Knots In The Rope
Bearfoot Beware
Knots In The Rope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Punk Is Violence
Bearfoot Beware
Punk Is Violence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Sea Magnolia
Bearfoot Beware
Sea Magnolia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Sea Magnolia
Ongoing Opera
Bearfoot Beware
Ongoing Opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Ongoing Opera
Last played on
Trellum
Bearfoot Beware
Trellum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Trellum
Last played on
Tending To The Slim Pickings
Bearfoot Beware
Tending To The Slim Pickings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Tending To The Slim Pickings
Last played on
Tending To The Slim Pickings On The Floor
Bearfoot Beware
Tending To The Slim Pickings On The Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
Tom Savini's Fake Blood
Bearfoot Beware
Tom Savini's Fake Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
The Love Life
Bearfoot Beware
The Love Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw6lt.jpglink
The Love Life
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc/acts/azxnc8
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T05:33:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xv7g2.jpg
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Bearfoot Beware Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist