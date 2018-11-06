Jim Ford (August 23, 1941 – November 18, 2007) was an American singer-songwriter originally from Johnson County, Kentucky. After living in New Orleans, Ford moved to Los Angeles, and finally settled in Fort Bragg, California. His music is a mixture of soul, country and folk. His songs and songs he co-wrote have been recorded by numerous artists, including Aretha Franklin, P.J. Proby, Bobby Womack, and the Temptations. The UK singer Sylvia McNeill recorded "Ugly Man" in 1970, the only known version, as Ford's could not be found in his archives. Nick Lowe has cited Jim Ford as his biggest musical influence, and Sly Stone once called him "the baddest white man on the planet."

His most famous song is probably "Harry Hippie", a song recorded and released by Womack in 1973.

After beating a cocaine addiction in 2004, Ford found Jesus and started recording again. He was a recluse at that time, but L-P Anderson of Sweden's Sonic Magazine managed to track him down in his California trailer home in April 2006.