Star Wheel Press are an indie/folk/pop band from Aberfeldy, Scotland. They were formed in 2010 when guitarist/banjo player Craig Milton met singer and lyricist Ryan Hannigan at a gig by Edinburgh indie pop band Aberfeldy in the town they're named after.

To date, they have released a single album, the Life Cycle of a Falling Bird in 2011, which was that year's biggest selling album in Avalanche Records in Edinburgh that after extensive patronage by the shop's management and renowned crime novelist Ian Rankin.