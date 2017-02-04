Argeo QuadriBorn 1911. Died 2004
Argeo Quadri
1911
Argeo Quadri Biography (Wikipedia)
Argeo Quadri (23 March 1911 – 14 April 2004) was an Italian conductor best known for his work with Italian and French opera. From 1957 he was largely resident at the Vienna State Opera. A native of Como, he graduated from the Milan Conservatory in 1933.
Argeo Quadri Tracks
Andrea Chenier (Act 3: "Nemico della patria")
Umberto Giordano
Pace, pace, mio Dio from La Forza del Destino
Giuseppe Verdi
'Pace, Pace, Mio Dio' from La Forza del Destino.
Giuseppe Verdi
