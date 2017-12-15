Lloyd ParksJamaican bassist. Born 26 May 1948
Lloyd Parks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7aed5616-639a-4f11-8126-ac6a6f067543
Lloyd Parks Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd Parks (born 26 May 1948) is a Jamaican reggae vocalist and bass player who has recorded and performed as a solo artist as well as part of Skin, Flesh & Bones, The Revolutionaries, The Professionals, and We the People Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lloyd Parks Tracks
Sort by
Money For Jam
Lloyd Parks
Money For Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money For Jam
Last played on
Slaving Version
Lloyd Parks
Slaving Version
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slaving Version
Last played on
Slaving
Lloyd Parks
Slaving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slaving
Last played on
Money For Jam Version
Lloyd Parks
Money For Jam Version
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money For Jam Version
Last played on
Shake Up Yu Dread
Lloyd Parks
Shake Up Yu Dread
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake Up Yu Dread
Last played on
Slaving/Slaving dub
Lloyd Parks
Slaving/Slaving dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slaving/Slaving dub
Last played on
Mafia
Lloyd Parks
Mafia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mafia
Last played on
Ordinary Man
Lloyd Parks
Ordinary Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ordinary Man
Last played on
Seventy-Two Nations
Dadawah
Seventy-Two Nations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventy-Two Nations
Last played on
Mafia (Crown Duplate Style)
Lloyd Parks
Mafia (Crown Duplate Style)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mafia (Crown Duplate Style)
Last played on
Lloyd Parks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist