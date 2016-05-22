Fear of MenFormed 2010
Fear of Men
2010
Fear of Men Biography (Wikipedia)
Fear of Men is a Brighton-based band that formed in early 2011 and consists of Jess Weiss (vocals/guitar), Daniel Falvey (guitars/keyboards) and Michael Miles (drums). On 12 February 2013 the band released a reverse chronological compilation of their early singles through Kanine Records called Early Fragments. The band released their debut album Loom on April 2014 through Kanine Records. A limited edition Record Store Day Vinyl was released on 19 April 2014. In 2016 they released their second album Fall Forever.
Fear of Men Tracks
Trauma
Trauma
Island
Island
Tephra
Tephra
Descent
Descent
Luna
Luna
Tehpra
Tehpra
AMERICA
AMERICA
Waterfall
Waterfall
Doldrums
Doldrums
Seer
Seer
Green Sea
Green Sea
Mosaic
Mosaic
Your Side
Your Side
Green Sea (Beta Frontiers Remix)
Green Sea (Beta Frontiers Remix)
Born
Born
Ritual Confession
