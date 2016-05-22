Fear of Men is a Brighton-based band that formed in early 2011 and consists of Jess Weiss (vocals/guitar), Daniel Falvey (guitars/keyboards) and Michael Miles (drums). On 12 February 2013 the band released a reverse chronological compilation of their early singles through Kanine Records called Early Fragments. The band released their debut album Loom on April 2014 through Kanine Records. A limited edition Record Store Day Vinyl was released on 19 April 2014. In 2016 they released their second album Fall Forever.