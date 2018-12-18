Luís de Freitas BrancoBorn 12 October 1890. Died 27 November 1955
Luís de Freitas Branco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1890-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ae46f4c-ead4-437b-891d-f44b0a557ce7
Luís de Freitas Branco Biography (Wikipedia)
Luís Maria da Costa de Freitas Branco (Lisbon, 12 October 1890 – Lisbon, 27 November 1955) was a Portuguese composer, musicologist, and professor of music who played a pre-eminent part in the development of Portuguese music in the first half of the 20th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luís de Freitas Branco Tracks
Sort by
Suite alentejana No.1 (Finale)
Luís de Freitas Branco
Suite alentejana No.1 (Finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05by016.jpglink
Suite alentejana No.1 (Finale)
Last played on
Suite alentejana no. 1
Luís de Freitas Branco
Suite alentejana no. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05by016.jpglink
Suite alentejana no. 1
Last played on
Luís de Freitas Branco Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist