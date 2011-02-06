Mahogany are an electric music-based multidisciplinary media ensemble formed in Michigan in 1995 and currently working in Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, and other locations. The band's sound combines vocals, cello, massed guitars, pianos, melodicas, sequencers, synthesizers, samplers, tape, percussion, and other instruments. Mahogany also use film, video, animation, cinema, graphic design, photography, typography and other realization and rendering techniques for a cumulative effect that the band refers to as the "Hypercube".

Mahogany have released two critically acclaimed full-length albums, The Dream of the Modern Day (2000) and Connectivity! (2006), as well as numerous singles, EPs and compilation tracks collected on Memory Column: Early Works and Rarities 1996-2004 (2005). They have performed live with Vampire Weekend, Spoon, Chairlift, Clinic, Bloc Party, Serena Maneesh, Interpol, Luna, Broadcast, Resplandor, and others, maintaining a cult status among the group’s listeners.