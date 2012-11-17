Merl SaundersBorn 14 February 1934. Died 24 October 2008
Merl Saunders
1934-02-14
Merl Saunders Biography (Wikipedia)
Merl Saunders (February 14, 1934 – October 24, 2008) was an American multi-genre musician who played piano and keyboards, favoring the Hammond B-3 console organ.
