Michael Borgstede (born December 27, 1976 at Thuine in Lower Saxony), is a German harpsichordist and organist. He is also a journalist, being Middle East correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. He resides in Tel Aviv.
While a student at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, Borgstede won the Ben Weber Award and the York Early Music Competition. He has since appeared with the early-music group Musica ad Rhenum as well as a soloist.
He is a recording artist and a published author: Leben in Israel: Alltag im Ausnahmezustand. Herbig, München 2008, ISBN 978-3-7766-2553-0, on the ethnic diversity of Israeli society.
Michael Borgstede Tracks
La Princesse de Sens (Pieces de Clavecin,Ordre No. 9)
François Couperin
La Charoloise (Pieces de Clavecin, Ordre No. 2)
François Couperin
Keyboard Suite in D minor, HWV 437 (Saraband)
George Frideric Handel
Keyboard Suite in E major, HWV 430 (Air)
George Frideric Handel
Harpsichord Suite no.1 in B flat - mov. 2 'Aria with variations'
George Frideric Handel
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Proms Chamber Music 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errv2m
Cadogan Hall
2010-08-09T05:35:35
9
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Proms Chamber Music 04
Cadogan Hall
