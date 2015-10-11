Raphael HillyerBorn 10 April 1914. Died 27 December 2010
Raphael Hillyer
1914-04-10
Raphael Hillyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Raphael Hillyer (April 10, 1914 – December 27, 2010) was an American viola soloist, teacher. Born Raphael Silverman in Ithaca, New York, his career included playing in the Boston Symphony Orchestra and co-founding the Juilliard String Quartet. Hillyer was still lecturing and teaching viola at Boston University during the final month of his life.
String Trio, Op. 45
Arnold Schoenberg
String Trio, Op. 45
String Trio, Op. 45
