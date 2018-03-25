Costi IonițăRomanian manele singer. Born 14 January 1978
Costi Ioniță
1978-01-14
Costi Ioniță Biography
Costi Ioniță, known mononymously as Costi (born 14 January 1978), is a Romanian singer, songwriter and record producer, regarded as one of the most celebrated ethnic Romanian vocalist of muzică orientală (manele).
Costi Ioniță Tracks
I Need Your Love (feat. Mohombi, Faydee & Costi Ioniță)
