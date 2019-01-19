Q‐Unique
Q‐Unique Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Quiles, better known by his stage name Q-Unique, is a Puerto Rican-American rapper, record producer and a member of rap group Arsonists and the nu metal band StillWell. He also contributed vocals for dance/hip-hop group C+C Music Factory.
