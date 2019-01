John Rule Beasley (born October 10, 1960) is an American jazz pianist who has recorded and performed with Miles Davis, Steely Dan, Chaka Khan, James Brown, Spice Girls, Dianne Reeves, Sérgio Mendes, Freddie Hubbard, John Patitucci, Queen Latifah, Lee Ritenour, Mike Stern, and Ivan Lins.

