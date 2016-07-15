Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band
Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band
Biography (Wikipedia)
Beautiful Nubia is the performing name for Segun Akinlolu (DOB: 11 November 1968), a Nigerian-born songwriter, music composer and band leader.
Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band is Nigeria's foremost contemporary folk and roots music group. Formed and fronted by songwriter and poet Segun Akinlolu (aka Beautiful Nubia), the group's songs and albums have achieved cult status among their loyal and growing fans spread across the world.
Tiwalanse
Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band
Tiwalanse
Tiwalanse
Eda
Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band
Eda
Eda
Keere O!
Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band
Keere O!
Keere O!
