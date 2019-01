Tobias Jesso Jr. (born July 11, 1985) is a Canadian musician from North Vancouver, British Columbia. His debut album Goon was released in 2015 on True Panther Sounds. He was included in the 20 Biggest Breakouts of 2015 of Rolling Stone magazine.

