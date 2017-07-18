Pinetop PerkinsBorn 7 July 1913. Died 21 March 2011
Pinetop Perkins
1913-07-07
Pinetop Perkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Willie "Pinetop" Perkins (July 7, 1913 – March 21, 2011) was an American blues pianist. He played with some of the most influential blues and rock-and-roll performers of his time and received numerous honors, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Blues Hall of Fame.
