Dennis ParkerActor, album "Like an Eagle". Born 28 October 1946. Died 28 January 1985
Dennis Parker
1946-10-28
Dennis Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Posa, aka Dennis Parker, better known by his performance name of Wade Nichols, (October 28, 1946 – January 28, 1985), was an actor and singer who started his career in adult films.
Like An Eagle
