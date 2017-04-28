Fauré QuartettFormed 1995
Fauré Quartett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ad16be3-c68e-4051-85db-df5d6378aaa5
Fauré Quartett Tracks
Sort by
Am Abend
Sven Helbig
Am Abend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p1cr.jpglink
Am Abend
Orchestra
Last played on
Mozart - Clarinet Quintet K 581
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mozart - Clarinet Quintet K 581
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Mozart - Clarinet Quintet K 581
Performer
Last played on
Fauré Quartett Links
Back to artist