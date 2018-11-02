Hughes Brothers
Albert Hughes and Allen Hughes (born April 1, 1972), known together professionally as the Hughes brothers, are American film directors and producers. The pair, who are twins, are known for co-directing visceral, and often violent, movies, including Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, From Hell and The Book of Eli. The pair did most of their collaboration between 1993 and 2001. Since 2004, when Albert moved to Prague, Czech Republic, the two have only directed one film together, The Book of Eli in 2010. They have been involved in directing and producing film and television projects separately since 2005.
