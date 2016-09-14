The Minus 5Formed 1993
The Minus 5
1993
The Minus 5 Biography (Wikipedia)
The Minus 5 is an American pop rock band, headed by musician Scott McCaughey of Young Fresh Fellows, often in partnership with R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck.
Boyce & Hart
Song For Peter Tork
The Lurking Barrister
In the Ground
It's Beautiful Here
Scott Walker's Fault
I'm Not Bitter
