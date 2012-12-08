Skip BiffertyFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
Skip Bifferty
1966
Skip Bifferty Biography (Wikipedia)
Skip Bifferty was an English psychedelic rock band formed in early 1966. The band featured future members of Ian Dury and The Blockheads.
Skip Bifferty Tracks
Happy Land
Happy Land
Happy Land
The Man In Black
The Man In Black
The Man In Black
Man In Black
Man In Black
Man In Black
planting bad seeds
planting bad seeds
planting bad seeds
Skip Bifferty Links
Similar Artists
