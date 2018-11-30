Anthony Paul Beke (born 20 July 1966), known professionally as Anton du Beke, is a British ballroom dancer, singer and television presenter, best known as a professional dancer on the BBC One celebrity dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing, since the show began in 2004. His professional dance partner since 1997 has been Erin Boag.

In 2009, he presented the UK version of Hole in the Wall, for the BBC, replacing Dale Winton after being a team captain in 2008.

In November 2017, du Beke released his debut studio album, From the Top, on Polydor Records. It reached number 21 on the UK Albums Chart.