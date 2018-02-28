Paradis is a French electronic music duo consisting of Simon Mény and Pierre Rousseau. The duo is currently signed to Universal label Maison Barclay. They grew to fame after releasing their first 12" single on Beats In Space titled Parfait Tirage featuring a cover of Alain Souchon's "La Ballade de Jim". The duo have appeared on the French DJ scene with sets at Nuits Sonores and Rex Club.