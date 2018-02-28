ParadisFrench 2010s electronic duo
Paradis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ac725c0-099e-485a-82d7-a56e583b6a2f
Paradis Biography (Wikipedia)
Paradis is a French electronic music duo consisting of Simon Mény and Pierre Rousseau. The duo is currently signed to Universal label Maison Barclay. They grew to fame after releasing their first 12" single on Beats In Space titled Parfait Tirage featuring a cover of Alain Souchon's "La Ballade de Jim". The duo have appeared on the French DJ scene with sets at Nuits Sonores and Rex Club.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paradis Tracks
Sort by
You Can't Run Now (Paradis Remix)
Teddy Pendergrass
You Can't Run Now (Paradis Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp5w.jpglink
You Can't Run Now (Paradis Remix)
Last played on
Hemisphere
Paradis
Hemisphere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hemisphere
Last played on
Paradis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist