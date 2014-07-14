Bohumil Kotmel
Bohumil Kotmel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ac70a0b-f67c-4792-96ec-533ebaa45390
Bohumil Kotmel Tracks
Sort by
Concerto in G major Krebs.160 for violin and orchestra
Czech Chamber Soloists, Bohumil Kotmel, Leoš Svárovský & Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf
Concerto in G major Krebs.160 for violin and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto in G major Krebs.160 for violin and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist