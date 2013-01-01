Keith David Williams (born June 4, 1956) is an American actor, voice actor, comedian, and singer. He is known for his co-starring role as King in Platoon and as Childs in The Thing. He has acted in many mainstream films, such as Crash, There's Something About Mary, Barbershop, Coraline, and Men at Work.

David has had memorable roles in numerous cult favorites, including Armitage in They Live, Abu "Imam" al-Walid in Pitch Black and its sequel The Chronicles of Riddick, General Kimsey in Armageddon and Big Tim in Darren Aronofsky's Requiem for a Dream. He starred as Elroy Patashnik in the sixth season of the comedy series Community. In 2016, he began starring as Bishop James Greenleaf in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series Greenleaf.

His Emmy Award-winning voice-over career includes work as the narrator of numerous Ken Burns films such as The War. Characters that he has voiced include the Arbiter in the Halo series, Goliath on Gargoyles, Al Simmons / Spawn on Todd McFarlane's Spawn, David Anderson in the Mass Effect series, Barricade in Transformers: The Game, Julius Little and himself in the Saints Row series, Sergeant Foley in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Doctor Facilier in The Princess and the Frog, the President of the United States in Rick and Morty, the Flame King in Adventure Time, Chaos in Dissidia Final Fantasy and 012 as well as Solovar in The Flash.