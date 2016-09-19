Gregory Porter
1971-11-04
Gregory Porter (born November 4, 1971) is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2014 for Liquid Spirit and in 2017 for Take Me to the Alley.
Gregory Porter Performances & Interviews
- Gregory Porter performs Just The Way You Arehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gqnsr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05gqnsr.jpg2017-09-20T14:16:00.000ZGregory Porter joins Ken Bruce in the Radio 2 Piano Room to perform a cover of Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05gql87
Gregory Porter performs Just The Way You Are
- Clare and Gregory Porterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051nrb8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051nrb8.jpg2017-05-01T15:21:00.000ZClare was surprised by a visit from Gregory Porter talking about his new Radio 2 serieshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051nt6t
Clare and Gregory Porter
- Backstage festive fun with the cast of Gospel Christmashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lk854.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lk854.jpg2016-12-22T17:28:00.000ZBeverley Knight and Gregory Porter introduce a feast of uplifting festive music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m84zj
Backstage festive fun with the cast of Gospel Christmas
- Beverley Knight and Gregory Porter perform the Christmas duet 'Mary, Did You Know' at St. John-at-Hackney Churchhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lk79r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lk79r.jpg2016-12-15T15:28:00.000ZBeverley Knight and Gregory Porter introduce a feast of uplifting festive gospel music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lk7b7
Beverley Knight and Gregory Porter perform the Christmas duet 'Mary, Did You Know' at St. John-at-Hackney Church
- "This sound that forever touched my ear and my heart in a very musical way."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f669m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f669m.jpg2016-11-04T17:21:00.000ZWho's Gregory Porter talking about?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f67td
"This sound that forever touched my ear and my heart in a very musical way."
- Gregory Porter - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047jh5d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047jh5d.jpg2016-10-11T22:59:00.000ZThe Grammy-award winner with the amazing voice returns to Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047jqvm
Gregory Porter - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlights
- Gregory Porter - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zjz6p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zjz6p.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZGregory Porter can do many things, but giving electric chills through song is his forte.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlgw5
Gregory Porter - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Gregory Porter On His Musical Beginningshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0260z2k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0260z2k.jpg2016-07-21T12:28:00.000ZGregory speaks to Ken Bruce during an exclusive preview of his in Concert performancehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0424c61
Gregory Porter On His Musical Beginnings
- Tribute to Prince - Purple Rainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sbgdb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sbgdb.jpg2016-04-26T22:09:00.000ZGregory Porter and the musicians of Later... with Jools Holland pay tribute to Princehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sbgff
Tribute to Prince - Purple Rain
- Gregory Porter - Illusion (Later Archive 2011)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s85g1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s85g1.jpg2016-04-26T09:38:00.000ZGregory Porter performs Illusion on Later... with Jools Holland in 2011.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s8681
Gregory Porter - Illusion (Later Archive 2011)
- Gregory Porter: "Prince was one of the great musical masters"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rty7b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rty7b.jpg2016-04-22T08:36:00.000ZGregory Porter pays tribute to Prince.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rty94
Gregory Porter: "Prince was one of the great musical masters"
- 'It is so beautifully spiritual and soulful'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vrrqf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vrrqf.jpg2016-04-12T12:26:00.000ZGregory Porter discusses a song he loves which combines gospel and soul musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qtylw
'It is so beautifully spiritual and soulful'
- Gregory Porter: "Don't lose your steam boy"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lrtmg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lrtmg.jpg2016-03-07T08:40:00.000ZGregory tells Chris about the family influences on his new single and albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lrw6z
Gregory Porter: "Don't lose your steam boy"
- Billie & Me - Gregory Porterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02lmsf0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02lmsf0.jpg2015-04-09T20:00:00.000ZGregory Porter shares his love for Billie Holiday in a feature to celebrate her centenaryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02n406f
Billie & Me - Gregory Porter
- Gregory Porter live from backstage at Radio 2 in Hyde Parkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026p4cs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026p4cs.jpg2014-09-14T16:33:00.000ZGregory Porter live from backstage at Radio 2 in Hyde Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026p4d2
Gregory Porter live from backstage at Radio 2 in Hyde Park
- Gregory Porter - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0260z2k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0260z2k.jpg2014-09-13T14:29:00.000ZGregory Porter, the Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter picks his Tracks Of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026m7ym
Gregory Porter - Tracks Of My Years
- Gregory Porter - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0222p91.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0222p91.jpg2014-07-02T22:00:00.000ZTrevor Nelson talks to Gregory Porter about his musical upbringing, his choice of music for the programme, and how he could've ended up playing American Football.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0222pc9
Gregory Porter - Interview
- Gregory Porter joins Clare Teal in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ssqhh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ssqhh.jpg2014-02-24T14:13:00.000ZClare welcomes Gregory Porter to the studio, ahead of his tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ssqjp
Gregory Porter joins Clare Teal in the studio
- Gregory Porter Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ppztm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ppztm.jpg2014-01-12T15:09:00.000ZThe soulful and sensational Gregory Porter performs live for Sir Terry Woganhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pq28d
Gregory Porter Live in Session
Gregory Porter Tracks
Fly Me To The Moon
Gregory Porter
Fly Me To The Moon
Fly Me To The Moon
Last played on
Liquid Spirit (Claptone Remix)
Gregory Porter
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit (Claptone Remix)
Raining In My Heart
Buddy Holly
Raining In My Heart
Raining In My Heart
Last played on
Hey Laura
Gregory Porter
Hey Laura
Hey Laura
Last played on
Puttin' On The Ritz
Gregory Porter
Puttin' On The Ritz
Puttin' On The Ritz
Last played on
Light At The End Of The Tunnel
Gregory Porter
Gregory Porter
Light At The End Of The Tunnel
Light At The End Of The Tunnel
Last played on
Last played on
Water Under Bridges
Gregory Porter
Water Under Bridges
Water Under Bridges
Last played on
The Christmas Song
Gregory Porter
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Last played on
Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)
Gregory Porter
Gregory Porter
Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)
Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)
Last played on
Last played on
The In Crowd (Radio vs.
Gregory Porter
The In Crowd (Radio vs.
The In Crowd (Radio vs.
Last played on
A Cradle In Bethlehem (Radio 2 Session, 12 Dec 2014)
Gregory Porter
Gregory Porter
A Cradle In Bethlehem (Radio 2 Session, 12 Dec 2014)
Raining In My Heart
Buddy Holly
Raining In My Heart
Raining In My Heart
Last played on
Merry Christmas Baby
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Merry Christmas Baby
Merry Christmas Baby
Last played on
Mona Lisa
Gregory Porter
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Gregory Porter and Friends
London Coliseum
2018-01-28
London Coliseum
2018-01-28T06:16:31
28
Jan
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Gregory Porter and Friends
London Coliseum
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2016
Hyde Park
2016-09-11T06:16:31
11
Sep
2016
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2016
Hyde Park
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T06:16:31
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
13:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T06:16:31
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
BBC Music Awards: 2014
Earl's Court, London
2014-12-11T06:16:31
11
Dec
2014
BBC Music Awards: 2014
Earl's Court, London
Latest Gregory Porter News
From Gregory Porter's hat to Keith Richards' fingers - music's minor niggles and major queries are addressed
Catch up with the best of Series 48 so far with these fantastic clips of Iggy Pop, Savages, Corinne Bailey Rae and others
Excitement, outrage and very bad spelling combine in the comments under some of BBC Music's greatest hits
From Damon and Noel to Slaves and Skepta, a look at pairings no one could have imagined
