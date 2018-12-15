Taylor McFerrin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vby7h.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7abc2c7b-f47f-4d94-b75f-8cb4ca926899
Taylor McFerrin Biography (Wikipedia)
Taylor McFerrin (born June 29) is an American DJ, music producer, keyboardist & beatboxer based in Brooklyn, NY. He is the eldest son of popular vocalist and classical conductor Bobby McFerrin.
McFerrin released his debut album "Early Riser" in 2014, on Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder Records. The album features guest appearances from Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote), Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Cesar Mariano, Marcus Gilmore and Bobby McFerrin.
Taylor's latest musical venture sees him as part of Robert Glasper’s new jazz fusion supergroup, "R+R=Now", alongside Christian Scott, Terrace Martin, Derrick Hodge and Justin Tyson. The group released an album, “Collagically Speaking” via Blue Note Records in June 2018.
Taylor McFerrin Performances & Interviews
Taylor McFerrin Tracks
Invisible/Visible (feat. Bobby McFerrin & César Camargo Mariano)
Taylor McFerrin
Invisible/Visible (feat. Bobby McFerrin & César Camargo Mariano)
Last played on
Degrees of Light
Taylor McFerrin
Degrees of Light
Last played on
Decisions
Taylor McFerrin
Decisions
Last played on
Postpartum
Taylor McFerrin
Postpartum
Last played on
Invisible/Visible
Taylor McFerrin
Invisible/Visible
Last played on
Laputa (Taylor McFerrin Remix) (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Hiatus Kaiyote
Laputa (Taylor McFerrin Remix) (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Last played on
Laputa (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Hiatus Kaiyote
Laputa (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Last played on
Postpartum (Dorian Concept Remix)
Taylor McFerrin
Postpartum (Dorian Concept Remix)
Last played on
Already There (feat. Robert Glasper & Thundercat)
Taylor McFerrin
Already There (feat. Robert Glasper & Thundercat)
Last played on
A Place In My Heart
Taylor McFerrin
A Place In My Heart
Last played on
Invisible/Visible (feat. Cesar Mariano & Bobby McFerrin)
Taylor McFerrin
Invisible/Visible (feat. Cesar Mariano & Bobby McFerrin)
Last played on
The Antidote
Taylor McFerrin
The Antidote
Last played on
The Antidote (feat. Nai Palm)
Taylor McFerrin
The Antidote (feat. Nai Palm)
Last played on
Already There
Taylor McFerrin
Already There
Last played on
