Andy Fairweather-Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsvh.jpg
1948-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7abb4b9b-6772-47ee-81b5-5da95a726e2a
Andy Fairweather-Low Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Fairweather Low (born 2 August 1948) is a Welsh guitarist, songwriter, producer and vocalist. He was a founder member and lead singer of 1960s British pop band Amen Corner, and in recent years has toured extensively with Roger Waters, Eric Clapton and Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Fairweather-Low Performances & Interviews
Andy Fairweather-Low Tracks
Sort by
Wide Eyed And Legless
Andy Fairweather-Low
Wide Eyed And Legless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Wide Eyed And Legless
Last played on
Reggae Tune
Andy Fairweather-Low
Reggae Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Reggae Tune
Last played on
Wide Eyed And Legless (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 1975)
Andy Fairweather-Low
Wide Eyed And Legless (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Jump Up And Turn Around (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 1975)
Andy Fairweather-Low
Jump Up And Turn Around (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Inner Ciyy Highwayman (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 1975)
Andy Fairweather-Low
Inner Ciyy Highwayman (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
If I Ever Get Lucky (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 1975)
Andy Fairweather-Low
If I Ever Get Lucky (Radio 1 Session, 21 Oct 1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Life Ain't No Competition
Andy Fairweather-Low
Life Ain't No Competition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Life Ain't No Competition
Last played on
Travellin' Light
Andy Fairweather-Low
Travellin' Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Travellin' Light
Last played on
Bend Me Shape Me
Andy Fairweather-Low
Bend Me Shape Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Bend Me Shape Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Andy Fairweather-Low
Upcoming Events
20
Sep
2019
Andy Fairweather Low
Lowdham Village Hall, Nottingham, UK
13
Oct
2019
Andy Fairweather Low
Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross, UK
14
Oct
2019
Andy Fairweather Low
Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-21T05:47:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hdy1s.jpg
21
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Andy Fairweather-Low
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e44mxj
BBC Pacific Quay
2013-11-01T05:47:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01lmrhk.jpg
1
Nov
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Andy Fairweather-Low
BBC Pacific Quay
Andy Fairweather-Low Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist