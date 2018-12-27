T2 (born Tafadzwa Tawonezvi) (born May 1988) is an English record producer. His single "Heartbroken", featuring Jodie Aysha, hit No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. The song became popular among football fans because its video, which has had over three million hits on YouTube, featured stars Micah Richards and Anton Ferdinand. T2 rewrote the lyrics of the tune late in 2007, in support of Ricky Hatton's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

In 2008, T2 teamed up with Addictive to release "Gonna Be Mine".

He has also worked with Dizzee Rascal, Craig David and Rebecca Ferguson.[when?]