Dana Masters
Dana Masters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ab3d97a-e0b3-4712-97b9-afce7683c94f
Dana Masters Tracks
Sort by
Let It Go
Dana Masters
Let It Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Go
Last played on
Carry You Home
Dana Masters
Carry You Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carry You Home
Last played on
Motherless Child
Dana Masters
Motherless Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motherless Child
Last played on
Two of Us
Dana Masters
Two of Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two of Us
Last played on
Carry You In
Dana Masters
Carry You In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carry You In
Last played on
Smile
Dana Masters
Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile
Performer
Last played on
Make Love
Dana Masters
Make Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Love
Last played on
Because Of You
Dana Masters
Because Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Because Of You
Last played on
Funny Valentine
Dana Masters
Funny Valentine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funny Valentine
Last played on
When I Was Queen
Dana Masters
When I Was Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Was Queen
Last played on
Crossing Lines
Dana Masters
Crossing Lines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing Lines
Last played on
Lift Every Voice (feat. Dana Masters, Paul Hamilton, James Nash, Gareth Hughes & John McCullough)
John Rosamond Johnson
Lift Every Voice (feat. Dana Masters, Paul Hamilton, James Nash, Gareth Hughes & John McCullough)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lift Every Voice (feat. Dana Masters, Paul Hamilton, James Nash, Gareth Hughes & John McCullough)
Last played on
Feels Like Love
Dana Masters
Feels Like Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feels Like Love
Last played on
At Last
Dana Masters
At Last
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
At Last
Music Arranger
My Hearts Desire
Dana Masters
My Hearts Desire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
My Hearts Desire
Composer
Music Arranger
It Dont Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Dana Masters
It Dont Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
It Dont Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Music Arranger
Someone Else's Love
Dana Masters
Someone Else's Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone Else's Love
Last played on
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
Dana Masters
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist