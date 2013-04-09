Sara Gazarek is an American jazz singer from Seattle.

Gazarek was born in Seattle, Washington and moved to Los Angeles in 2000 to attend the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California. In college her teachers included Carmen Bradford, John Clayton, and Tierney Sutton. Clayton produced her first album, Yours (2005). The album was a critical and commercial success with a top ten ranking in the Billboard Traditional Jazz Charts as well as being the top album download in iTunes for Jazz in Germany and France. Clayton also produced her second album, Return to You (2007). She recorded Where Time Stands Still (2010) with the German band Triosence.

She returned to the University of Southern California to accept a job on the faculty of jazz studies. In the liner notes for Blossom and Bee (2012) she cited the influence of Blossom Dearie.