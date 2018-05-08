Ari ÓlafssonIcelandic singer. Born 21 May 1998
Ari Ólafsson
1998-05-21
Ari Ólafsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ari Ólafsson (born 21 May 1998) is an Icelandic singer who represented his country in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Our Choice" which ended 19th in Semi Final 1 with 15 points.
Ari Ólafsson Performances & Interviews
Ari Ólafsson Tracks
