The Grid are an English electronic dance group, consisting of David Ball (formerly of Soft Cell) and Richard Norris, with guest contributions from other musicians. They are best known for the hits "Swamp Thing", "Crystal Clear", "Rollercoaster" and "Floatation".
Swamp Thing
Swamp Thing
Without your clarity, I would still be bound by gravity (boundless remix)
Floatation
Floatation
Crystal Clear (Clear, Like An Unmuddied Lake) [The Orb]
Texas Cowboy
Texas Cowboy
Swamp Thing (News Compilation)
Crystal Clear
Crystal Clear
A Beat Called Love
A Beat Called Love
