András Keller (born 1960) is a Hungarian violinist and a founder of the Keller Quartet. He also works as a director and conductor of Concerto Budapest.

At the age of 7, Keller began playing the instrument and seven years later was admitted to the Liszt Academy of Music, where his teachers were Dénes Kovács, György Kurtág, and Ferenc Rados. Later, he was also studying from Sándor Végh in Salzburg.

In 1983, Keller won the Hubay Violin Competition, after which he received an invitation from János Ferencsik to become the National State Orchestra's leader. During the same time, he worked as a soloist for the National Philharmonia and from 1984 to 1991 was the Budapest Festival Orchestra's leader. In 1987, he founded his own quartet and three years later became Reggio Emilia's string competition winner. Throughout the years, he has performed with Heinz Holliger, Ralph Kirshbaum, Gidon Kremer, Mstislav Rostropovich, Kim Kashkashian, among many others.

The recipient of the Premio Franco Abbiati, Liszt Prize, and Bartók-Pásztory Prize, he was named an Artist of Merit of Hungary and was also nominated for the United Kingdom’s Royal Philharmonic Society Award. His recordings have been awarded the Caecilia Prix (BE), Deutsche Schallplattenpreis, Edison Award (NL), Grand Prix de l’Académie Charles Cros (FR), MIDEM Classical Award (FR), Gramophon Award (UK) and Record Academy Award (JP).