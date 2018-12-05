James "Plunky" Branch is an African-American performer, songwriter, and music and film producer. He is known for his participation in the band Plunky & Oneness, which began as Juju in 1971 and was renamed twice (Oneness of Juju, Plunky & the Oneness of Juju) before it was given its current name in 1988. Branch is the president and founder of the independent record label N.A.M.E. Brand Records, through which he has released 25 albums. He has worked as a studio musician for The Cosby Show and has appeared on several avant-garde jazz albums.[citation needed] He has been Director of the Jazz Ensemble at Virginia Union University as well as an instructor of Afro-American Music History at Virginia Commonwealth University.

One of Plunky & Oneness's songs, "Every Way But Loose", is featured on the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, playing on fictional radio station Paradise FM. In 2006 Plunky released the solo album Cold Heat, which featured the single "Drop."