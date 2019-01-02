Lionel Loueke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061clw7.jpg
1973-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7aa056f7-9a57-4cdc-b856-6aa12c98624f
Lionel Loueke Biography (Wikipedia)
Lionel Loueke (born 27 April 1973) is a guitarist and vocalist born in Benin. He moved to Ivory Coast in 1990 to study at the National Institute of Art. He attended the American School of Modern Music in Paris, France from 1994–1998. In 1999, Loueke was awarded a scholarship to Berklee College of Music, where he earned a degree in Jazz Performance in 2000.
Lionel Loueke Tracks
Lionel Loueke Tracks
Bouriyan
Lionel Loueke
Bouriyan
Bouriyan
Last played on
Black Gold
Esperanza Spalding
Black Gold
Black Gold
Last played on
Footprints
Lionel Loueke
Footprints
Footprints
Last played on
Freedom Song
The Vampires
Freedom Song
Freedom Song
Last played on
Hard Love (feat. Lionel Loueke) - The Vampires
The Vampires
Hard Love (feat. Lionel Loueke)
Hard Love (feat. Lionel Loueke)
Last played on
Rainbow People
Nicolas Kummert
Rainbow People
Rainbow People
Last played on
Gaia
Lionel Loueke
Gaia
Gaia
Last played on
Karibu (Blue Note)
Lionel Loueke
Karibu (Blue Note)
Karibu (Blue Note)
Last played on
Nonvignon
Lionel Loueke
Nonvignon
Nonvignon
Last played on
Gbedetemin (Live)
Lionel Loueke
Gbedetemin (Live)
Gbedetemin (Live)
Ife (Live)
Lionel Loueke
Ife (Live)
Ife (Live)
Dream (Live)
Lionel Loueke
Dream (Live)
Dream (Live)
Elevator Ride
Lionel Loueke
Elevator Ride
Elevator Ride
Forgiveness
Lionel Loueke
Forgiveness
Forgiveness
After All
Lionel Loueke
After All
After All
Even Teens
Lionel Loueke
Even Teens
Even Teens
Last played on
Message Of Hope
Lionel Loueke
Message Of Hope
Message Of Hope
Witch Hunt
Robert Glasper
Witch Hunt
Witch Hunt
Freedom Dance
Lionel Loueke
Freedom Dance
Freedom Dance
Cycling Through Reality
Marcus Strickland
Cycling Through Reality
Cycling Through Reality
Freedom Dance
Lionel Loueke
Freedom Dance
Freedom Dance
Last played on
African Ship
Lionel Loueke
African Ship
African Ship
Last played on
Tribal Dance
Lionel Loueke
Tribal Dance
Tribal Dance
Last played on
Karibu
Lionel Loueke
Karibu
Karibu
Last played on
