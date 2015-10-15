Mel & KimFormed 1986
Mel & Kim Biography (Wikipedia)
Mel and Kim were a British pop duo, consisting of sisters Melanie and Kim Appleby. Originally managed by Alan Whitehead, they achieved success between 1986 and 1988, before Melanie, who had been diagnosed with cancer, died in January 1990 at the age of 23.
The duo reached number one in the UK Singles Chart with their 1987 single "Respectable", which also topped the US dance chart. They had three other UK Top 10 hits with "Showing Out (Get Fresh at the Weekend)" (1986), "F.L.M." (1987) and "That's the Way It Is" (1988). In 1988, they were nominated for a Brit Award for Best British Breakthrough Act. After Mel's death, Kim embarked on a solo career and had two UK Top 10 hits with "Don't Worry" (1990) and "G.L.A.D." (1991).
Mel & Kim Tracks
Sort by
Respectable
Showing Out (Get Fresh At The Weekend)
Fun Love Money
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Get Fresh For The Weekend
rockin' around
F.L.M.
