Johann Baptist Cramer
1771-02-24
Johann Baptist Cramer Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann (sometimes John) Baptist Cramer (24 February 1771 – 16 April 1858) was an English pianist and composer of German origin. He was the son of Wilhelm Cramer, a famous London violinist and conductor, one of a numerous family who were identified with the progress of music during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Piano Quintet in B flat
Nepomuk Fortepiano Quintet
Sonata in F major Op.27 No.1: Andante
Johann Baptist Cramer
11 Variations on Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen from Mozart's Magic Flute
Johann Baptist Cramer
