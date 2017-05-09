Aidan KnightBorn 23 October 1986
Aidan Knight
1986-10-23
Aidan Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Aidan Knight (born October 23, 1986) is a Canadian songwriter and the namesake of the experimental folk band Aidan Knight. Knight has also performed and recorded with The Zolas, Hannah Georgas, Dan Mangan, and We Are the City.
Aidan Knight Tracks
Black Dream
Aidan Knight
Black Dream
Last played on
Last played on
What Light (Never Goes Dim)
Aidan Knight
Aidan Knight
What Light (Never Goes Dim)
What Light (Never Goes Dim)
Last played on
The Arp
Aidan Knight
The Arp
The Arp
Last played on
The Funeral Singers
Aidan Knight
The Funeral Singers
The Funeral Singers
Last played on
Black Dream (Live In Session)
Aidan Knight
Aidan Knight
Black Dream (Live In Session)
Black Dream (Live In Session)
Last played on
All Clear
Aidan Knight
All Clear
All Clear
Last played on
A Mirror
Aidan Knight
A Mirror
A Mirror
Last played on
