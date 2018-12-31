Shankar TuckerBorn 31 July 1987
Shankar Tucker
1987-07-31
Shankar Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Shankar Tucker is an American clarinetist and music composer. He rose to fame with the popularity of his YouTube music channel "The ShrutiBox". He is now debuting as the music composer for a bilingual Indian feature film, 'Orey Nyabagam' (Tamil) / 'Nee Vaipe' (Telugu), written and directed by Vignarajan, an associate of renowned Tamil film director Radhamohan.
Shankar Tucker Tracks
Diamonds
Kadhal Tozhi
Tamil Born Killa
