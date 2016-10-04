New Bad ThingsFormed 1992. Disbanded 2001
New Bad Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a8ed6c2-205d-4a8d-a26a-2eba10f89cf8
New Bad Things Biography (Wikipedia)
New Bad Things (later No Bad Things) were a Portland, Oregon indie rock band active during the 1990s. They recorded for Candy Ass Records, Rainforest Records, Lissy's Records, Pop Secret, Punk in my Vitamins Records, Kill Rock Stars, and Freewheel Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
New Bad Things Tracks
Sort by
Brian's Song
New Bad Things
Brian's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brian's Song
Last played on
New Bad Things Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist