Leslie PearsonBorn 1931
Leslie Pearson
1931
Leslie Pearson Tracks
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Dance Suite, after Arbeau
Leslie Pearson
Dance Suite, after Arbeau
Dance Suite, after Arbeau
Last played on
Hiplips
Leslie Pearson
Hiplips
Hiplips
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Orpheus With His Lute
Thomas Arne
Orpheus With His Lute
Orpheus With His Lute
Ensemble
Last played on
'Alfie'
Burt Bacharach
'Alfie'
'Alfie'
Shackleton's Cross
Howard Goodall
Shackleton's Cross
Shackleton's Cross
Minuets KV.315a and K.320 and Concerto K.412 1st movement
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Minuets KV.315a and K.320 and Concerto K.412 1st movement
Minuets KV.315a and K.320 and Concerto K.412 1st movement
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339 (feat. Georg Fischer, Lucia Popp, Leslie Pearson, English Chamber Orchestra & The Ambrosian Singers)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339 (feat. Georg Fischer, Lucia Popp, Leslie Pearson, English Chamber Orchestra & The Ambrosian Singers)
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339 (feat. Georg Fischer, Lucia Popp, Leslie Pearson, English Chamber Orchestra & The Ambrosian Singers)
Last played on
Concerto in D minor BWV.1043 for 2 violins and string orchestra: 3rd movement; Allegro (feat. Anne‐Sophie Mutter, Salvatore Accardo, Leslie Pearson & English Chamber Orchestra)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor BWV.1043 for 2 violins and string orchestra: 3rd movement; Allegro (feat. Anne‐Sophie Mutter, Salvatore Accardo, Leslie Pearson & English Chamber Orchestra)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-16T06:14:03
16
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 34
Westminster Cathedral
1974-08-22T06:14:03
22
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 34
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1970: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-05T06:14:03
5
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-22T06:14:03
22
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1966-09-05T06:14:03
5
Sep
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
