Tõnu Kõrvits
Born 9 April 1969
Tõnu Kõrvits
1969-04-09
Reflections from a plain land
Linnuteelaev
Songs from Dolores' Songbook
May Jesus now be praised, from Kreek’s Notebook
Kreek's Notebook – Lenda üles kurbtusest (Fly up from your sorrows)
Kreegi vihik [Kreek's notebook] for chorus and orchestra
Nüüd-ole, Jeesus, kiidetud (May Jesus, Thee be praised)
