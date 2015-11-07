Turtle Island String QuartetFormed 1985
Turtle Island String Quartet
1985
The Turtle Island Quartet is a string quartet that plays hybrids of jazz, classical, and rock music. The group was formed in 1985 by David Balakrishnan, Darol Anger, and Mark Summer in San Francisco. They released their first album on Windham Hill Records in 1988 with Irene Sazer.
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
Milestones
Last played on
The Floor
Turtle Island String Quartet
The Floor
The Floor
Last played on
Floor
Turtle Island String Quartet
Floor
Floor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T06:32:14
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
