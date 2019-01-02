The Field MiceFormed 1988. Disbanded 1991
The Field Mice
1988
The Field Mice Biography (Wikipedia)
The Field Mice were an English indie rock band on the independent record label Sarah Records.
The Field Mice Tracks
September's Not So Far Away
When Morning Comes to Town
Emma's House
Missing The Moon
Sensitive
Other Galaxies
Sundial (Radio 1 Session, 01 Apr 1990)
By Degrees (Radio 1 Session, 01 Apr 1990)
Fresh Surroundings (Radio 1 Session, 01 Apr 1990)
An Earlier Autumn
Five Moments
Everything About You
Landmark
I Can See Myself Alone Forever
