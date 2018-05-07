Adam Granduciel
1979-02-15
Adam Granduciel Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Granofsky (born February 15, 1979), better known under his stage name Adam Granduciel, is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is the frontman and primary songwriter of the indie rock band The War on Drugs, with whom he has recorded four studio albums, and a former member of Kurt Vile's backing band The Violators.
Adam Granduciel Performances & Interviews
Adam Granduciel Tracks
Holding On
Eyes to the Wind
